Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. Purchases New Shares in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ)

Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 828 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $59,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,443,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,082,000 after purchasing an additional 25,858 shares during the period. Glenmede Trust Co. NA grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 172,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,414,000 after buying an additional 1,758 shares during the period. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 25.2% during the 2nd quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 31,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,325,000 after buying an additional 6,308 shares during the period. Matson Money. Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Matson Money. Inc. now owns 3,055,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $226,560,000 after buying an additional 125,542 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 1.1% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 278,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,668,000 after buying an additional 3,126 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ SCZ opened at $77.38 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $76.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $75.72. iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $60.72 and a 1 year high of $79.23.

Santacruz Silver Mining Ltd. is a Canada-based company engaged in the operation, exploration and commercial exploitation of mining concessions in Mexico, with a primary focus on silver, but also, including gold, lead and zinc. The Company is focused on its producing property, the Rosario Mine. In addition, the Company is also exploring three other mineral properties, being the San Felipe Project, which is an advanced-stage project; the Gavilanes Project, which is an exploration project, and the El Gachi Property, which is an early-stage exploration project.

Featured Story: Return On Assets

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.