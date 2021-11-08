Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. Makes New $50,000 Investment in Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM)

Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 138 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ANTM. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Anthem in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Castleview Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Anthem in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new position in Anthem in the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. Bbva USA purchased a new stake in Anthem in the 2nd quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Rede Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Anthem in the 2nd quarter valued at about $60,000. Institutional investors own 88.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ANTM. SVB Leerink upped their price target on Anthem from $403.00 to $430.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Anthem from $465.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Anthem from $408.00 to $452.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Anthem from $468.00 to $486.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on Anthem from $445.00 to $497.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $459.70.

In related news, CAO Ronald W. Penczek sold 1,150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $436.00, for a total transaction of $501,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Anthem stock opened at $422.06 on Monday. Anthem, Inc. has a 12 month low of $286.04 and a 12 month high of $439.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.48. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $391.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $387.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $102.44 billion, a PE ratio of 18.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.05.

Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The company reported $6.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.37 by $0.42. The business had revenue of $35.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.35 billion. Anthem had a return on equity of 16.78% and a net margin of 4.12%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $4.20 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Anthem, Inc. will post 25.98 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 21st. Investors of record on Friday, December 3rd will be issued a dividend of $1.13 per share. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 2nd. Anthem’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.29%.

Anthem, Inc provides life, hospital and medical insurance plans. It offers a broad spectrum of network-based managed care health benefit plans to the large and small employer, individual, Medicaid, and Medicare markets. The company operates through the following segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, IngenioRx and Other.

