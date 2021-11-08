Zimmer Partners LP Takes Position in Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. (NYSE:AQN)

Zimmer Partners LP bought a new stake in Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. (NYSE:AQN) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 601,142 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $8,956,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of AQN. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in Algonquin Power & Utilities in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. AGF Investments LLC grew its stake in Algonquin Power & Utilities by 53.0% in the 2nd quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 2,319 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 803 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp acquired a new position in Algonquin Power & Utilities in the 2nd quarter valued at about $53,000. Tompkins Financial Corp grew its stake in Algonquin Power & Utilities by 42.4% in the 1st quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 4,700 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Roosevelt Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in Algonquin Power & Utilities in the 2nd quarter valued at about $157,000. 41.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities stock opened at $14.28 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $15.13. Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. has a 1-year low of $14.26 and a 1-year high of $17.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.62. The company has a market cap of $8.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.86 and a beta of 0.36.

Algonquin Power & Utilities (NYSE:AQN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The utilities provider reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.02. Algonquin Power & Utilities had a net margin of 33.35% and a return on equity of 7.59%. The company had revenue of $527.52 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $444.52 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. will post 0.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were issued a dividend of $0.1706 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.78%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 29th. Algonquin Power & Utilities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 61.26%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities from $16.00 to $16.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Algonquin Power & Utilities has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.00.

About Algonquin Power & Utilities

Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. operates as a diversified utility company. The firm engages in the ownership and operation of a portfolio of regulated and non-regulated generation, distribution and transmission utility assets. It operates through the following segments: Regulated Services Group, and Renewable Energy Group.

