338 Shares in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX) Bought by Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc.

Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 338 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $65,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CLX. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in The Clorox by 106.5% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,777,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $319,853,000 after purchasing an additional 917,080 shares in the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in The Clorox by 18,101.1% during the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 746,974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,152,000 after purchasing an additional 742,870 shares in the last quarter. Amundi purchased a new position in The Clorox during the second quarter valued at $116,764,000. FMR LLC lifted its position in The Clorox by 47.4% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,419,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $255,421,000 after purchasing an additional 456,269 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in The Clorox by 5.5% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,637,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,374,004,000 after purchasing an additional 400,773 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.61% of the company’s stock.

Get The Clorox alerts:

CLX opened at $163.26 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $20.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.18, a P/E/G ratio of 4.30 and a beta of 0.18. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $164.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $173.10. The Clorox Company has a one year low of $156.23 and a one year high of $231.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.45, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.69.

The Clorox (NYSE:CLX) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The company reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $1.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.70 billion. The Clorox had a return on equity of 84.70% and a net margin of 6.04%. The Clorox’s revenue was down 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.22 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that The Clorox Company will post 5.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 27th will be issued a $1.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 26th. This represents a $4.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.84%. The Clorox’s payout ratio is currently 134.10%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on CLX shares. Barclays lowered their price objective on The Clorox from $138.00 to $131.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on The Clorox from $160.00 to $154.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Atlantic Securities downgraded The Clorox from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $150.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. DA Davidson boosted their target price on The Clorox from $145.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded The Clorox from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $139.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $179.22.

The Clorox Profile

The Clorox Co engages in the manufacture and marketing of consumer and professional products. It operates through the following business segments: Cleaning, Lifestyle, Household, and International. The Cleaning segment consists of laundry, home care, and professional products marketed and sold in the United States.

Featured Story: How does a dividend reinvestment plan work?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CLX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX).

Receive News & Ratings for The Clorox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Clorox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.