Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. Acquires Shares of 355 Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 355 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $88,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of AMGN. Amundi bought a new position in shares of Amgen in the 2nd quarter valued at about $402,403,000. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in shares of Amgen by 84.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,358,762 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $601,863,000 after purchasing an additional 1,079,366 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Amgen by 13.7% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,242,037 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,765,247,000 after purchasing an additional 871,428 shares during the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Amgen by 25,684.8% in the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 478,823 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,950,000 after purchasing an additional 476,966 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Amgen by 15.8% in the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,420,543 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $833,756,000 after purchasing an additional 465,676 shares during the last quarter. 74.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of AMGN stock opened at $213.77 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.05, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.64. The company has a market capitalization of $120.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.61. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $213.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $231.35. Amgen Inc. has a 52 week low of $200.47 and a 52 week high of $276.69.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The medical research company reported $4.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.22 by $0.45. Amgen had a net margin of 21.77% and a return on equity of 108.67%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $4.37 EPS. Analysts forecast that Amgen Inc. will post 16.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 16th will be issued a $1.76 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 15th. This represents a $7.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.29%. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 72.50%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on AMGN. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Amgen from $230.00 to $228.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Amgen from $217.00 to $216.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. William Blair reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Amgen in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Amgen from $251.00 to $235.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, Mizuho began coverage on shares of Amgen in a research note on Friday, September 10th. They set a “hold” rating and a $222.00 price objective on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $241.81.

Amgen, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and marketing of human therapeutics. Its products include the following brands: Aranesp, Aimovig, KANJINTI, EVENITY, AMGEVITA, AVSOLA, BLINCYTO, MVASI, Corlanor, Enbrel, EPOGEN, IMLYGIC, Kyprolis, Neulasta, NEUPOGEN, Nplate, Parsabiv, Prolia, Repatha, Sensipar, Vectibix, Otezla, RIABNI, and XGEVA.

