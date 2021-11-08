Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. Has $116,000 Stake in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR)

Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR) by 50.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,742 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,742 shares during the quarter. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Carrier Global were worth $116,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CARR. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV grew its holdings in shares of Carrier Global by 1.8% during the second quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 10,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $489,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Carrier Global by 0.9% in the second quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 21,291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,035,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in Carrier Global by 1.2% in the second quarter. Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc. now owns 16,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $798,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in Carrier Global by 3.4% in the second quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC now owns 6,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $313,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rathbone Brothers plc boosted its holdings in Carrier Global by 2.1% in the second quarter. Rathbone Brothers plc now owns 10,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $523,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. 83.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Carrier Global alerts:

In other Carrier Global news, VP Ajay Agrawal sold 18,969 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.13, for a total value of $1,045,760.97. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.14% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE CARR opened at $52.79 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.03, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.96. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $53.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $50.60. Carrier Global Co. has a 12 month low of $34.21 and a 12 month high of $58.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $5.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.38 billion. Carrier Global had a return on equity of 27.46% and a net margin of 11.08%. Carrier Global’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.67 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Carrier Global Co. will post 2.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 29th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 28th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.91%. Carrier Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.12%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on CARR. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Carrier Global from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Carrier Global in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $51.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group lowered Carrier Global from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $50.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Stephens boosted their price target on Carrier Global from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Robert W. Baird began coverage on Carrier Global in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $55.00 target price on the stock. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $56.13.

About Carrier Global

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security. The HVAC segment provides products, controls, services, and solutions to meet the heating and cooling needs of residential and commercial customers.

See Also: Penny Stocks, Risk and Reward Factors



Receive News & Ratings for Carrier Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carrier Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.