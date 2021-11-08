Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. Lowers Holdings in iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF (NYSEARCA:IHF)

Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF (NYSEARCA:IHF) by 50.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 557 shares of the company’s stock after selling 557 shares during the period. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF were worth $140,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Covington Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. purchased a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF by 67.3% during the second quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after buying an additional 173 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA IHF opened at $279.92 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $266.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $266.81. iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF has a 52-week low of $221.69 and a 52-week high of $283.89.

