Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. Lowers Holdings in iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF (NYSEARCA:IHF)

Posted by on Nov 8th, 2021

Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF (NYSEARCA:IHF) by 50.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 557 shares of the company’s stock after selling 557 shares during the period. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF were worth $140,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Covington Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. purchased a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF by 67.3% during the second quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after buying an additional 173 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA IHF opened at $279.92 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $266.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $266.81. iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF has a 52-week low of $221.69 and a 52-week high of $283.89.

Further Reading: Trading Halts Explained

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IHF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF (NYSEARCA:IHF).

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF (NYSEARCA:IHF)

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.