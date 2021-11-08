Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. Takes $50,000 Position in Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT)

Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 145 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock, valued at approximately $50,000.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WAT. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of Waters in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,744,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Waters by 1.4% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 197,192 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $56,036,000 after purchasing an additional 2,735 shares during the period. Toroso Investments LLC bought a new position in Waters during the first quarter worth $285,000. Quantitative Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Waters during the first quarter worth $1,303,000. Finally, Brookfield Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Waters during the first quarter worth $3,713,000. 87.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on WAT shares. SVB Leerink lifted their price target on shares of Waters from $370.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Waters from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $418.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Saturday, August 7th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Waters from $297.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Waters from $315.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $328.67.

In other Waters news, Director Michael J. Berendt sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $398.43, for a total transaction of $1,593,720.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 16,449 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,553,775.07. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Christopher A. Kuebler sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $405.62, for a total value of $1,216,860.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 13,763 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,582,548.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 8,260 shares of company stock valued at $3,325,907 over the last ninety days. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:WAT opened at $343.06 on Monday. Waters Co. has a 52 week low of $217.67 and a 52 week high of $428.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.98, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a current ratio of 0.98. The company’s fifty day moving average is $376.29 and its 200-day moving average is $359.57. The company has a market capitalization of $21.05 billion, a PE ratio of 30.77, a P/E/G ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 0.81.

Waters (NYSE:WAT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.34 by $0.32. Waters had a return on equity of 271.71% and a net margin of 25.40%. The business had revenue of $659.23 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $652.28 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.16 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Waters Co. will post 10.99 EPS for the current year.

Waters Company Profile

Waters Corp. is a specialty measurement company which engages in analytical workflow solutions involving liquid chromatography, mass spectrometry and thermal analysis innovations. It operates through the Waters and TA segments. The Waters segment consists of liquid chromatography instruments, mass spectrometry, and precision chemistry consumable products and related services.

