Brookfield Asset Management Inc. Acquires New Holdings in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW)

Brookfield Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 28,970 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,000,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of EW. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 206,650 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $17,245,000 after buying an additional 4,392 shares during the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC raised its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences by 24.9% in the 1st quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 5,254 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $439,000 after buying an additional 1,048 shares during the last quarter. Quantitative Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Edwards Lifesciences in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $318,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Edwards Lifesciences in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Edwards Lifesciences in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $416,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.60% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Donald E. Bobo, Jr. sold 11,050 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.17, for a total transaction of $1,294,728.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Catherine M. Szyman sold 9,741 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.41, for a total value of $1,075,503.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 89,621 shares of company stock valued at $10,194,073 in the last quarter. 1.35% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

EW has been the subject of several analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $98.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $126.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $93.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $113.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Edwards Lifesciences currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $117.84.

NYSE EW opened at $118.65 on Monday. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a 12 month low of $77.16 and a 12 month high of $123.27. The stock has a market cap of $74.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.49, a P/E/G ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 1.01. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $116.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $107.77. The company has a current ratio of 3.64, a quick ratio of 2.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The medical research company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.01. Edwards Lifesciences had a return on equity of 28.13% and a net margin of 29.00%. The company had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.32 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.51 earnings per share. Edwards Lifesciences’s revenue was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Edwards Lifesciences

Edwards Lifesciences Corp. engages in the patient-focused medical innovations for heart disease and critical care monitoring. Its products are categorized into three areas: Transcatheter Heart Valves, Surgical Structural Heart, and Critical Care. The Transcatheter Heart Valves portfolio includes technologies designed to treat heart valve disease using catheter-based approaches as opposed to open surgical techniques.

