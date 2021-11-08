Brookfield Asset Management Inc. Acquires Shares of 13,376 Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI)

Brookfield Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 13,376 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $3,243,000.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of MASI. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Masimo during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in Masimo by 535.3% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 108 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Masimo in the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000. Archer Investment Corp boosted its holdings in Masimo by 28.0% in the 2nd quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 183 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new stake in Masimo in the 2nd quarter worth about $70,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.52% of the company’s stock.

In other Masimo news, CEO Joe E. Kiani sold 18,967 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $290.97, for a total value of $5,518,827.99. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Joe E. Kiani sold 29,932 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $291.13, for a total value of $8,714,103.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 52,528 shares of company stock worth $15,285,649. Corporate insiders own 9.10% of the company’s stock.

MASI stock opened at $280.33 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $15.48 billion, a PE ratio of 69.91 and a beta of 0.74. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $277.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $256.55. Masimo Co. has a one year low of $205.10 and a one year high of $296.32.

Masimo (NASDAQ:MASI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $307.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $295.79 million. Masimo had a net margin of 19.23% and a return on equity of 15.56%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.80 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Masimo Co. will post 3.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MASI has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Masimo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $298.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, September 27th. Raymond James initiated coverage on Masimo in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Masimo from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th.

Masimo Corp. is a medical technology company, which develops, manufactures and markets non invasive patient monitoring technologies, medical devices and sensors. Its products include continuous monitors, patient-worn monitors, hospital automation connectivity, capnography & gas, data download & analytics and sensors & accessories.

