Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBI) Shares Bought by Millennium Management LLC

Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBI) by 29.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 460,689 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 103,476 shares during the quarter. Millennium Management LLC owned 0.91% of Texas Capital Bancshares worth $29,249,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Texas Capital Bancshares by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,322,306 shares of the bank’s stock worth $401,404,000 after buying an additional 104,580 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Texas Capital Bancshares by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,881,889 shares of the bank’s stock worth $309,951,000 after buying an additional 72,580 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in Texas Capital Bancshares by 25.2% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,429,450 shares of the bank’s stock worth $217,736,000 after buying an additional 690,845 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in Texas Capital Bancshares by 11.5% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,811,917 shares of the bank’s stock worth $178,529,000 after buying an additional 289,559 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in Texas Capital Bancshares by 28.9% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,512,197 shares of the bank’s stock worth $178,165,000 after buying an additional 563,915 shares during the last quarter. 94.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, insider Timothy J. Storms purchased 4,173 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $59.83 per share, with a total value of $249,670.59. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 7,717 shares in the company, valued at approximately $461,708.11. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Rob C. Holmes purchased 8,308 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $60.29 per share, for a total transaction of $500,889.32. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 265,029 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,978,598.41. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 27,481 shares of company stock worth $1,646,860. 0.64% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of TCBI opened at $62.87 on Monday. Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. has a 52-week low of $43.31 and a 52-week high of $93.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $60.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $64.01. The stock has a market cap of $3.18 billion, a PE ratio of 13.85 and a beta of 1.85.

Texas Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBI) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The bank reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.09 by ($0.33). Texas Capital Bancshares had a return on equity of 8.98% and a net margin of 23.46%. The business had revenue of $215.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $224.90 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.08 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. will post 4.44 earnings per share for the current year.

TCBI has been the subject of several recent research reports. Hovde Group lowered shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. Stephens cut their target price on shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from $77.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from $78.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Janney Montgomery Scott lowered shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler raised shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $75.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $75.30.

Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc operates as the holding company for Texas Capital Bank NA. It provides commercial banking services to its customers in Texas and concentrates on middle market commercial businesses and successful professionals and entrepreneurs. The firm loan portfolio comprises of commercial loans, real estate loans, construction loans and letters of credit; business deposit products include commercial checking accounts, lockbox accounts, cash concentration accounts, and other treasury management services, including an on-line system; trust and wealth management services include investment management, personal trust and estate services, custodial services, retirement accounts and related services.

