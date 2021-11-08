Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD) Shares Sold by Millennium Management LLC

Millennium Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD) by 51.5% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 118,898 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 126,228 shares during the quarter. Millennium Management LLC’s holdings in Insulet were worth $32,639,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of PODD. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Insulet in the second quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Insulet by 204.8% in the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 384 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $105,000 after buying an additional 258 shares during the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Insulet in the first quarter valued at approximately $126,000. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc purchased a new stake in Insulet in the second quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Finally, First Foundation Advisors purchased a new stake in Insulet in the second quarter valued at approximately $203,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:PODD opened at $308.00 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $296.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $282.12. The company has a current ratio of 5.87, a quick ratio of 4.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.69. The company has a market capitalization of $21.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -669.57 and a beta of 0.66. Insulet Co. has a 12-month low of $218.28 and a 12-month high of $323.62.

Insulet (NASDAQ:PODD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $275.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $272.62 million. Insulet had a positive return on equity of 0.21% and a negative net margin of 3.06%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.17 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Insulet Co. will post 0.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have commented on PODD. SVB Leerink upped their price objective on Insulet from $300.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on Insulet from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Insulet from $262.00 to $295.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Insulet from $276.00 to $303.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on Insulet from $285.00 to $329.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Insulet presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $307.27.

In related news, EVP Bret Christensen sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $294.13, for a total transaction of $882,390.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,331 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,803,437.03. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Shacey Petrovic sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $282.87, for a total value of $4,243,050.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Insulet Corp. is a medical device company, which engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of an insulin infusion system for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. It specializes in diabetes supplies, including the OmniPod System, as well as other diabetes related products and supplies such as blood glucose testing supplies, traditional insulin pumps, pump supplies, and pharmaceuticals.

