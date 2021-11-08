332 Shares in 10x Genomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXG) Acquired by Itau Unibanco Holding S.A.

Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new position in 10x Genomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXG) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 332 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $65,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mirador Capital Partners LP increased its holdings in 10x Genomics by 10.0% in the second quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP now owns 15,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,057,000 after buying an additional 1,425 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its holdings in 10x Genomics by 260.4% during the second quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 5,030,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $985,169,000 after purchasing an additional 3,634,870 shares during the last quarter. Slow Capital Inc. grew its holdings in 10x Genomics by 37.0% during the first quarter. Slow Capital Inc. now owns 6,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,095,000 after purchasing an additional 1,636 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in 10x Genomics by 42.2% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,549,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,478,280,000 after purchasing an additional 2,242,036 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in 10x Genomics during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.50% of the company’s stock.

In other 10x Genomics news, CEO Serge Saxonov sold 15,000 shares of 10x Genomics stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.50, for a total transaction of $2,152,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Justin J. Mcanear sold 10,000 shares of 10x Genomics stock in a transaction on Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.52, for a total value of $1,435,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 264,847 shares of company stock valued at $43,063,706. 11.57% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. National Bank Financial assumed coverage on 10x Genomics in a report on Thursday, September 16th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on 10x Genomics from $215.00 to $205.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of 10x Genomics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Bank of America downgraded shares of 10x Genomics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $180.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of 10x Genomics from $240.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $172.50.

Shares of TXG stock opened at $177.98 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $19.74 billion, a P/E ratio of -37.63 and a beta of 1.39. 10x Genomics, Inc. has a one year low of $125.84 and a one year high of $208.99. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $162.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $171.94.

10x Genomics (NASDAQ:TXG) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.03. 10x Genomics had a negative return on equity of 8.38% and a negative net margin of 124.24%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.33) earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that 10x Genomics, Inc. will post -0.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

10x Genomics Company Profile

10x Genomics, Inc, a life science technology company, develops and sells instruments, consumables, and software for analyzing biological systems in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, China, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides chromium and chromium connect instruments, microfluidic chips, slides, reagents, and other consumables products.

