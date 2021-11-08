ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) Shares Bought by Salem Investment Counselors Inc.

Salem Investment Counselors Inc. raised its position in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) by 104.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,591 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 811 shares during the quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc.’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $874,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC grew its position in ServiceNow by 138.7% in the second quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 3,518 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,933,000 after acquiring an additional 2,044 shares in the last quarter. National Pension Service grew its position in ServiceNow by 1.0% in the second quarter. National Pension Service now owns 256,382 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $140,895,000 after acquiring an additional 2,528 shares in the last quarter. Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership grew its position in ServiceNow by 51.9% in the second quarter. Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership now owns 19,441 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $10,684,000 after acquiring an additional 6,639 shares in the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC grew its position in ServiceNow by 22.7% in the second quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,131 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $3,887,000 after acquiring an additional 1,320 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lone Pine Capital LLC grew its position in ServiceNow by 67.0% in the second quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC now owns 2,468,798 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,356,728,000 after acquiring an additional 990,073 shares in the last quarter. 85.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get ServiceNow alerts:

In related news, Director Jeffrey A. Miller sold 5,000 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $692.87, for a total transaction of $3,464,350.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Gina Mastantuono sold 578 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $618.02, for a total transaction of $357,215.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 24,273 shares of company stock worth $15,509,702 over the last quarter. 0.35% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NOW stock opened at $692.01 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $137.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 634.87, a PEG ratio of 17.13 and a beta of 0.98. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 1 year low of $448.27 and a 1 year high of $707.60. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $656.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $578.53.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The information technology services provider reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.48 billion. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 9.31% and a net margin of 3.99%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 31.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.30 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 1.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NOW has been the subject of several recent research reports. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of ServiceNow in a research report on Monday, November 1st. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $650.00 to $716.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $650.00 to $715.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Cowen raised their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $670.00 to $725.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Truist raised their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $640.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $716.90.

ServiceNow Company Profile

ServiceNow, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise cloud computing solutions. The firm delivers digital workflows on a single enterprise cloud platform called the Now Platform. Its product portfolio is focused on providing Information Technology, Employee and Customer workflows. It offers its solutions for the industries under the categories of government, financial services, healthcare, telecommunications, manufacturing, IT services, technology, oil & gas, education, and consumer products.

Recommended Story: How to interpret Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NOW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW).

Receive News & Ratings for ServiceNow Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ServiceNow and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.