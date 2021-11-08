Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. Makes New $1.74 Million Investment in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new position in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 20,300 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,742,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Amundi purchased a new stake in Phillips 66 during the 2nd quarter worth $209,334,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Phillips 66 by 17.5% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,459,489 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $638,329,000 after purchasing an additional 1,109,917 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Phillips 66 by 1.9% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 34,064,275 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,923,398,000 after purchasing an additional 649,223 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in Phillips 66 by 568.2% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 600,629 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $51,546,000 after purchasing an additional 510,748 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in Phillips 66 by 1.7% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 29,583,596 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,538,864,000 after purchasing an additional 501,467 shares during the period. 68.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Phillips 66 stock opened at $77.77 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The firm has a market cap of $34.07 billion, a P/E ratio of -67.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.66. Phillips 66 has a fifty-two week low of $46.19 and a fifty-two week high of $94.34. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $74.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $78.58.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported $3.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.95 by $1.23. Phillips 66 had a positive return on equity of 3.44% and a negative net margin of 0.50%. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.01) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Phillips 66 will post 3.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 17th will be issued a $0.92 dividend. This is a positive change from Phillips 66’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. This represents a $3.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.73%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 16th. Phillips 66’s payout ratio is currently -404.49%.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Phillips 66 from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Citigroup raised their price objective on Phillips 66 from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Cowen lowered Phillips 66 from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $80.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Raymond James raised their price objective on Phillips 66 from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Phillips 66 from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $81.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Phillips 66 presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $87.13.

Phillips 66 engages in the processing, transportation, storage, and marketing of fuels and other related products. The company operates through the following segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining and Marketing & Specialties. The Midstream segment provides crude oil and refined products transportation, terminaling and processing services, as well as natural gas, natural gas liquids and liquefied petroleum gas transportation, storage, processing and marketing services.

