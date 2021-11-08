Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. Invests $85,000 in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 212 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $85,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Atom Investors LP acquired a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the 2nd quarter worth $1,723,000. GWM Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 8.3% in the second quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 31,240 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $12,510,000 after purchasing an additional 2,397 shares during the last quarter. Seven Springs Wealth Group LLC lifted its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 58.6% during the 2nd quarter. Seven Springs Wealth Group LLC now owns 2,544 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $1,019,000 after purchasing an additional 940 shares during the last quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC lifted its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 46.2% during the 2nd quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC now owns 4,572 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $1,831,000 after purchasing an additional 1,445 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Intersect Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 10.9% during the 2nd quarter. Intersect Capital LLC now owns 3,518 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $1,409,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.20% of the company’s stock.

NYSE UNH opened at $455.81 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $429.31 billion, a PE ratio of 28.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.85. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a one year low of $320.35 and a one year high of $465.76. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $421.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $413.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.77.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $4.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.41 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $72.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $71.24 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 23.08% and a net margin of 5.52%. UnitedHealth Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.51 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 18.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 21st. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 13th were given a $1.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 10th. This represents a $5.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.27%. UnitedHealth Group’s payout ratio is 34.36%.

In other news, Director Richard T. Burke sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $419.00, for a total value of $1,047,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Stephen J. Hemsley sold 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $448.72, for a total value of $33,654,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 80,000 shares of company stock worth $35,743,375 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on UNH. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $435.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Truist Securities boosted their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $480.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Barclays boosted their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $435.00 to $465.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised UnitedHealth Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $477.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $418.00 to $421.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, UnitedHealth Group has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $470.29.

UnitedHealth Group Profile

UnitedHealth Group, Inc engages in the provision of health care coverage, software, and data consultancy services. It operates through the following segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment utilizes Optum’s capabilities to help coordinate patient care, improve affordability of medical care, analyze cost trends, manage pharmacy benefits, work with care providers more effectively, and create a simpler consumer experience.

