Voya Financial Advisors Inc. Has $1.05 Million Stake in Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX)

Voya Financial Advisors Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX) by 82.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,358 shares of the company’s stock after selling 52,918 shares during the period. Voya Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Roblox were worth $1,052,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of Roblox by 56.2% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 203,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,291,000 after purchasing an additional 73,142 shares during the last quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC increased its holdings in shares of Roblox by 45.2% in the second quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC now owns 89,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,052,000 after purchasing an additional 27,848 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Vision Investment Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Roblox in the second quarter valued at $3,590,000. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Roblox in the second quarter valued at $383,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Roblox in the second quarter valued at $71,804,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.51% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:RBLX traded up $0.37 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $78.36. The stock had a trading volume of 62,558 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,957,945. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $79.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $81.56. Roblox Co. has a 12 month low of $60.50 and a 12 month high of $103.87.

Roblox (NYSE:RBLX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by ($0.49). The company had revenue of $454.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $689.21 million. The company’s revenue was up 126.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Roblox Co. will post -0.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Roblox news, CEO David Baszucki sold 375,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.66, for a total transaction of $30,622,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Craig Donato sold 11,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.07, for a total transaction of $961,291.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 625,267 shares of company stock worth $51,535,343 over the last three months.

Several equities analysts have commented on RBLX shares. BTIG Research started coverage on shares of Roblox in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $98.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Roblox from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 30th. Benchmark reduced their target price on shares of Roblox from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Truist Securities reduced their target price on shares of Roblox from $103.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Roblox from $87.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Roblox has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $85.45.

Roblox Profile

Roblox Corporation develops and operates an online entertainment platform. It offers Roblox Client, an application that allows users to explore 3D digital worlds; and Roblox Studio, a toolset that allows developers and creators to build, publish, and operate 3D experiences and other content. The company also provides Roblox Cloud, a solution that provides services and infrastructure to power the human co-experience platform.

