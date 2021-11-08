Voya Financial Advisors Inc. Sells 53,991 Shares of iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB)

Voya Financial Advisors Inc. reduced its stake in iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB) by 58.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 38,963 shares of the company’s stock after selling 53,991 shares during the period. iShares MBS ETF makes up approximately 0.6% of Voya Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Voya Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares MBS ETF were worth $4,216,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MBB. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC grew its position in iShares MBS ETF by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. grew its position in iShares MBS ETF by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 2,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $221,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC grew its position in iShares MBS ETF by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC now owns 5,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $552,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Renasant Bank grew its position in iShares MBS ETF by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Renasant Bank now owns 24,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,658,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cresset Asset Management LLC grew its position in iShares MBS ETF by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 10,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,104,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares MBS ETF alerts:

NASDAQ MBB traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $108.05. 3,485 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,582,816. iShares MBS ETF has a one year low of $107.50 and a one year high of $110.32. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $108.16 and a 200-day moving average of $108.33.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 4th were given a $0.019 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 1st. This represents a $0.23 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.21%.

iShares MBS ETF Company Profile

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

See Also: Insider Trading – What You Need to Know

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MBS ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MBS ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.