Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. Sells 1,523 Shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY)

Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. reduced its position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY) by 2.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 64,438 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,523 shares during the quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF were worth $7,879,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SDY. CKW Financial Group bought a new stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Providence Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 154.5% during the 2nd quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 55.6% during the 1st quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vectors Research Management LLC bought a new stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000.

Shares of SDY stock traded down $0.11 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $126.11. The company had a trading volume of 13,824 shares, compared to its average volume of 446,583. The business has a fifty day moving average of $121.88. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a one year low of $96.04 and a one year high of $128.90.

The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.

