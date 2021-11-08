Balyasny Asset Management LLC Has $5.81 Million Stock Position in HollyFrontier Co. (NYSE:HFC)

Balyasny Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of HollyFrontier Co. (NYSE:HFC) by 121.9% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 176,634 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 97,046 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC’s holdings in HollyFrontier were worth $5,811,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of HollyFrontier by 3,188.9% in the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,184 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,148 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of HollyFrontier in the second quarter worth approximately $38,000. Parisi Gray Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of HollyFrontier in the second quarter worth approximately $56,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its stake in shares of HollyFrontier by 33.3% in the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,994 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 498 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of HollyFrontier by 350.2% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,976 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 2,315 shares during the last quarter. 84.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have recently commented on HFC. Credit Suisse Group raised HollyFrontier from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $45.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on HollyFrontier from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on HollyFrontier in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. Cowen raised HollyFrontier from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on HollyFrontier from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.89.

In related news, Director Franklin Myers purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $29.20 per share, with a total value of $146,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 44,825 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,308,890. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Michael Jennings purchased 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $29.07 per share, with a total value of $218,025.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 0.42% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE HFC opened at $32.97 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.82. HollyFrontier Co. has a 1-year low of $17.42 and a 1-year high of $42.39. The firm has a market cap of $5.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.33 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

HollyFrontier (NYSE:HFC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The oil and gas company reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.51. HollyFrontier had a return on equity of 2.49% and a net margin of 3.06%. The business had revenue of $4.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.95 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.41) earnings per share. HollyFrontier’s revenue was up 66.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that HollyFrontier Co. will post 1.4 EPS for the current year.

HollyFrontier Company Profile

HollyFrontier Corp. is an independent petroleum refiner and marketer. It specializes in gasoline, diesel fuel, jet fuel, and modified asphalt. The firm operates through the following segments: Refining; Lubricants and Specialty Products; and Holly Energy Partners, LP (HEP). The Refining segment includes the operations in El Dorado, Tulsa, Navajo, Cheyenne, and Woods Cross Refineries.

