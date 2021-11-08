Paya (NASDAQ:PAYA) Stock Price Down 4% on Disappointing Earnings

Paya Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYA) shares fell 4% during trading on Monday following a weaker than expected earnings announcement. The company traded as low as $7.84 and last traded at $8.07. 10,090 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 1,218,381 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.41.

The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.07).

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Paya from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Paya from $15.00 to $11.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Paya in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $11.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, BTIG Research lowered their price objective on shares of Paya from $18.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.56.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PAYA. Gtcr LLC bought a new stake in Paya in the 1st quarter worth $495,765,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Paya by 152.5% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,532,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,011,000 after acquiring an additional 4,549,942 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in Paya by 59.5% in the 1st quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 6,682,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,238,000 after acquiring an additional 2,492,857 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Paya by 154.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,190,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,201,000 after acquiring an additional 3,148,393 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in Paya by 29.7% in the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 5,001,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,122,000 after acquiring an additional 1,145,016 shares during the last quarter.

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.38 and a beta of -0.17. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.18.

Paya Company Profile (NASDAQ:PAYA)

Paya Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides integrated payment and commerce solutions that help customers accept and make payments, expedite receipt of money, and increase operating efficiency. The company through two segments, Integrated Solutions and Payment Services. It processes payments through credit and debit card, ACH, and check payment processing solutions.

