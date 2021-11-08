The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMK) Hits New 52-Week High on Analyst Upgrade

The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMK)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Monday after Pivotal Research raised their price target on the stock from $72.00 to $75.00. Pivotal Research currently has a buy rating on the stock. The Liberty SiriusXM Group traded as high as $55.31 and last traded at $54.16, with a volume of 2546 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $54.68.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on LSXMK. Zacks Investment Research upgraded The Liberty SiriusXM Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $56.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. TheStreet upgraded The Liberty SiriusXM Group from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on The Liberty SiriusXM Group from $58.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th.

Get The Liberty SiriusXM Group alerts:

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Parisi Gray Wealth Management acquired a new stake in The Liberty SiriusXM Group during the second quarter valued at $26,000. Clearstead Trust LLC acquired a new stake in The Liberty SiriusXM Group during the third quarter valued at $31,000. Shell Asset Management Co. acquired a new stake in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group in the second quarter worth about $33,000. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group in the second quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group in the third quarter worth about $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.88% of the company’s stock.

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $48.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $46.57. The company has a market cap of $12.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -33.34 and a beta of 1.23.

The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 6th. The technology company reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.64. The company had revenue of $2.16 billion during the quarter. On average, research analysts anticipate that The Liberty SiriusXM Group will post 1.97 EPS for the current year.

The Liberty SiriusXM Group Company Profile (NASDAQ:LSXMK)

Liberty Media Corp. engages in the operation media, communications, and entertainment businesses. It operates through the following segments: Sirius XM Holdings, Formula 1, and Corporate and Other. The Sirius XM Holdings segment refers to the complementary audio entertainment businesses, Sirius XM and Pandora.

Featured Story: Cost of Debt

Receive News & Ratings for The Liberty SiriusXM Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Liberty SiriusXM Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.