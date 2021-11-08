Salem Investment Counselors Inc. Has $2.96 Million Stake in Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK)

Salem Investment Counselors Inc. cut its position in Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK) by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 20,488 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 1,433 shares during the quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc.’s holdings in Splunk were worth $2,962,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Goodwin Investment Advisory acquired a new position in shares of Splunk in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Splunk in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Splunk in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Cedar Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Splunk in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Castleview Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Splunk in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Institutional investors own 83.17% of the company’s stock.

SPLK opened at $166.07 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.69. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $156.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $140.56. Splunk Inc. has a 1-year low of $110.28 and a 1-year high of $208.00. The company has a market cap of $26.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.59 and a beta of 1.26.

Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 24th. The software company reported ($0.62) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.69) by $0.07. Splunk had a negative net margin of 49.60% and a negative return on equity of 58.63%. The firm had revenue of $605.74 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $563.27 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.33) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 23.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Splunk Inc. will post -5.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SPLK has been the subject of several analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Splunk from $177.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Splunk from $155.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $203.00 target price on shares of Splunk in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Splunk from $150.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, JMP Securities boosted their target price on shares of Splunk from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Splunk currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $175.70.

In related news, CAO Timothy Emanuelson sold 363 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.16, for a total transaction of $53,419.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Scott Morgan sold 837 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.02, for a total transaction of $126,403.74. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 97,758 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,763,413.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 33,385 shares of company stock worth $5,097,638. Corporate insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

About Splunk

Splunk, Inc engages in the development and marketing of software solutions. Its products include Splunk cloud, Splunk light and Splunk enterprise. It also offers solutions for information technology operations, security, internet-of-things, application analytics, business analytics and industries. The company was founded by Erik M.

