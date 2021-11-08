Salem Investment Counselors Inc. Increases Holdings in Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET)

Salem Investment Counselors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET) by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 412,188 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,770 shares during the quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc.’s holdings in Energy Transfer were worth $4,382,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cushing Asset Management LP boosted its stake in shares of Energy Transfer by 34.7% during the 1st quarter. Cushing Asset Management LP now owns 7,978,245 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $61,273,000 after acquiring an additional 2,053,900 shares in the last quarter. Ancient Art L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Energy Transfer during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $11,869,000. LexAurum Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Energy Transfer during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $616,000. Tectonic Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Energy Transfer by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter. Tectonic Advisors LLC now owns 103,626 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,102,000 after purchasing an additional 7,182 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zimmer Partners LP raised its position in shares of Energy Transfer by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Zimmer Partners LP now owns 8,594,255 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $66,004,000 after purchasing an additional 410,309 shares during the last quarter. 37.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Energy Transfer from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Tudor Pickering upgraded Energy Transfer from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Energy Transfer from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Bank of America assumed coverage on Energy Transfer in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Energy Transfer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Energy Transfer presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.75.

Shares of NYSE ET opened at $9.30 on Monday. Energy Transfer LP has a 52-week low of $5.10 and a 52-week high of $11.55. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $9.60 and a 200-day moving average of $9.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.16 billion, a PE ratio of 5.17 and a beta of 2.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54.

Energy Transfer (NYSE:ET) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The pipeline company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.05). Energy Transfer had a net margin of 8.43% and a return on equity of 15.07%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.30 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Energy Transfer LP will post 1.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.153 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 4th. This is a boost from Energy Transfer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.61 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.58%. Energy Transfer’s payout ratio is currently 33.89%.

In other news, Director Ray W. Washburne acquired 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 19th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $8.90 per share, with a total value of $890,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Bradford D. Whitehurst acquired 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 19th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $8.78 per share, with a total value of $52,680.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 785,552 shares in the company, valued at $6,897,146.56. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 174,500 shares of company stock valued at $1,575,185 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 3.28% of the company’s stock.

About Energy Transfer

Energy Transfer LP provides natural gas pipeline transportation and transmission services. It operates through the following segments: Intrastate Transportation and Storage, Interstate Transportation and Storage, Midstream, NGL and Refined Products Transportation and Services, Crude Oil Transportation and Services, Investment in Sunoco LP, Investment in USAC, and All Other.

