KB Financial Partners LLC Purchases 23 Shares of Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD)

KB Financial Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD) by 11.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 219 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after acquiring an additional 23 shares during the period. KB Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in Mettler-Toledo International were worth $303,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. National Pension Service grew its position in Mettler-Toledo International by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. National Pension Service now owns 35,146 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $48,689,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. Redwood Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Mettler-Toledo International by 37.0% during the 2nd quarter. Redwood Investment Management LLC now owns 956 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,324,000 after buying an additional 258 shares during the period. Maverick Capital Ltd. lifted its holdings in Mettler-Toledo International by 82.4% during the 2nd quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 31 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 14 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its holdings in Mettler-Toledo International by 97,300.0% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 3,896 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $5,397,000 after buying an additional 3,892 shares during the period. Finally, Man Group plc lifted its holdings in Mettler-Toledo International by 180.4% during the 2nd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 37,825 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $52,400,000 after buying an additional 24,333 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.27% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider La Guerroniere Marc De sold 3,627 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,536.74, for a total value of $5,573,755.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Wah-Hui Chu sold 60 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,528.00, for a total value of $91,680.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 11,311 shares of company stock valued at $17,353,732 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Mettler-Toledo International stock opened at $1,518.53 on Monday. Mettler-Toledo International Inc. has a one year low of $1,033.40 and a one year high of $1,626.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.59, a PEG ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.03. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $1,482.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1,420.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.37, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.88.

Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported $8.72 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.28 by $0.44. The firm had revenue of $951.95 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $931.63 million. Mettler-Toledo International had a return on equity of 342.07% and a net margin of 20.85%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $7.02 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Mettler-Toledo International Inc. will post 32.86 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Mettler-Toledo International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1,552.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Mettler-Toledo International from $1,455.00 to $1,531.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Mettler-Toledo International from $1,350.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1,396.60.

Mettler-Toledo International Profile

Mettler-Toledo International, Inc is a supplier of precision instruments and services. The firm manufactures weighing instruments for use in laboratory, industrial, packaging, logistics, and food retailing applications. It also manufactures several related analytical instruments and provides automated chemistry solutions used in drug and chemical compound discovery and development; and also, metal detection and other end-of-line inspection systems used in production and packaging and provides solutions for use in certain process analytics applications.

