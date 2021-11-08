Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HE) Receives $38.80 Average Price Target from Analysts

Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HE) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $38.80.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Hawaiian Electric Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, October 11th.

Get Hawaiian Electric Industries alerts:

Shares of HE opened at $41.32 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $41.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $42.74. Hawaiian Electric Industries has a one year low of $32.96 and a one year high of $45.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a current ratio of 0.07. The stock has a market cap of $4.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.61, a P/E/G ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.25.

Hawaiian Electric Industries (NYSE:HE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by ($0.01). Hawaiian Electric Industries had a return on equity of 10.51% and a net margin of 9.39%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.59 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Hawaiian Electric Industries will post 2.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 22nd. Hawaiian Electric Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 61.26%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries in the second quarter valued at $29,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries by 1,333.3% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 731 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 680 shares in the last quarter. First National Bank of South Miami acquired a new stake in shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries in the third quarter valued at $35,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries in the second quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries in the second quarter valued at $50,000. Institutional investors own 52.89% of the company’s stock.

Hawaiian Electric Industries Company Profile

Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc is a holding company, which engages in power, financial, and renewable and sustainable infrastructure investment businesses. It operates through the following segments: Electric Utility, Bank, and Other. The Electric Utility segment offers essential electric service in the islands of Oahu, Hawaii, and Maui, Lanai, and Molokai.

See Also: Return on Equity (ROE)

Receive News & Ratings for Hawaiian Electric Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hawaiian Electric Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.