Fluor (NYSE:FLR) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Fluor (NYSE:FLR) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.850-$1.000 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.610. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Fluor also updated its FY21 guidance to $0.85-1.00 EPS.

A number of research firms have recently commented on FLR. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Fluor from $27.00 to $22.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Fluor from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Monday. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Fluor in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. They set an underperform rating and a $17.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Fluor from $23.00 to $20.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Fluor currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $20.17.

Shares of Fluor stock traded up $0.18 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $23.27. The stock had a trading volume of 27,146 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,517,288. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $17.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.05. Fluor has a 12-month low of $12.79 and a 12-month high of $25.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The firm has a market cap of $3.29 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.62 and a beta of 2.90.

Fluor (NYSE:FLR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The construction company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.08. Fluor had a negative net margin of 1.55% and a negative return on equity of 2.48%. The business had revenue of $3.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.21 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.62 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Fluor will post 0.72 earnings per share for the current year.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Fluor stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Fluor Co. (NYSE:FLR) by 18.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,701,145 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 269,355 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 1.20% of Fluor worth $30,110,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.97% of the company’s stock.

Fluor Corp. operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the provision of engineering, procurement, construction, fabrication and modularization, operations, maintenance and asset integrity, as well as project management services, on a global basis. It operates through the following segments: Energy & Chemicals, Mining & Industrial, Infrastructure & Power, Diversified Services and Government.

