Brokerages Expect Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. (NYSE:PB) Will Post Earnings of $1.37 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. (NYSE:PB) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $1.37 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Prosperity Bancshares’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.32 to $1.41. Prosperity Bancshares reported earnings of $1.48 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 7.4%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, January 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Prosperity Bancshares will report full year earnings of $5.60 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.55 to $5.65. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $5.29 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.04 to $5.56. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Prosperity Bancshares.

Prosperity Bancshares (NYSE:PB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The bank reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.02. Prosperity Bancshares had a return on equity of 8.47% and a net margin of 43.67%. The business had revenue of $282.96 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $279.83 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.40 earnings per share. Prosperity Bancshares’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on PB. Raymond James lowered their price target on Prosperity Bancshares from $84.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut Prosperity Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $75.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Prosperity Bancshares from $81.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $82.80.

Shares of PB stock traded up $0.18 on Friday, reaching $78.04. 1,660 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 385,551. Prosperity Bancshares has a 12-month low of $55.59 and a 12-month high of $83.02. The company has a market capitalization of $7.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a 50 day moving average of $70.76.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.67%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. This is an increase from Prosperity Bancshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. Prosperity Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.38%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in Prosperity Bancshares by 32,619.8% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,087,935 shares of the bank’s stock worth $78,114,000 after purchasing an additional 1,084,610 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in Prosperity Bancshares by 21.1% in the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,715,981 shares of the bank’s stock worth $195,007,000 after purchasing an additional 472,977 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in Prosperity Bancshares by 6.2% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,946,599 shares of the bank’s stock worth $502,162,000 after purchasing an additional 405,473 shares during the period. Premier Fund Managers Ltd lifted its position in Prosperity Bancshares by 150.9% in the second quarter. Premier Fund Managers Ltd now owns 554,300 shares of the bank’s stock worth $39,835,000 after purchasing an additional 333,400 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Prosperity Bancshares by 2.0% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,606,168 shares of the bank’s stock worth $689,723,000 after purchasing an additional 185,652 shares during the period. 78.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Prosperity Bancshares

Prosperity Bancshares, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial products and solutions. It offers retail and commercial banking services such as deposits, online Internet banking, loan services, investments, trust, and credit card to small and medium-sized businesses and consumers.

