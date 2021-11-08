Analysts Set Experian plc (LON:EXPN) PT at GBX 2,912.50

Experian plc (LON:EXPN) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 2,912.50 ($38.05).

Several equities research analysts recently commented on EXPN shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Experian from GBX 3,320 ($43.38) to GBX 3,500 ($45.73) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Experian in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 3,750 ($48.99) price objective on shares of Experian in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Experian from GBX 2,400 ($31.36) to GBX 2,500 ($32.66) and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Finally, Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Experian in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th.

Shares of Experian stock traded down GBX 14 ($0.18) on Friday, hitting GBX 3,445 ($45.01). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 371,545 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,332,755. Experian has a 52-week low of GBX 2,265 ($29.59) and a 52-week high of GBX 3,497 ($45.69). The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 141.17. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 3,237.14 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 2,986.06. The company has a market capitalization of £31.79 billion and a P/E ratio of 54.05.

Experian plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a technology company. The company operates through two segments, Business-to-Business and Consumer Services. It provides data services to identify and understand their customers, as well as to manage the risks related with lending. The company also offers analytical and decision tools that enhance businesses to manage their customers, minimize the risk of fraud, comply with legal requirements, and automate decisions and processes.

