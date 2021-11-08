Pulse Seismic Inc. (TSE:PSD) Announces $0.01 Quarterly Dividend

Pulse Seismic Inc. (TSE:PSD) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, November 10th, TickerTech reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 29th will be given a dividend of 0.0125 per share on Monday, November 29th. This represents a $0.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.03%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 10th.

PSD stock traded up C$0.06 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching C$2.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,826 shares, compared to its average volume of 32,901. The stock has a market cap of C$132.33 million and a PE ratio of 9.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.12. Pulse Seismic has a fifty-two week low of C$0.61 and a fifty-two week high of C$2.50. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$1.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$1.88.

Pulse Seismic Company Profile

Pulse Seismic Inc acquires, markets, and licenses two-dimensional (2D) and three-dimensional (3D) seismic data for the energy sector in Western Canada. The company's library covers principal areas in Alberta, Northeast British Columbia, and Saskatchewan; and includes portions of the Northwest Territories, Yukon, Manitoba, and Montana.

