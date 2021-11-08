Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC Increases Stake in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC boosted its stake in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) by 80.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 30,455 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,621 shares during the period. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $6,334,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 1,892 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $393,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. EPG Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. EPG Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,944 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $612,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC now owns 13,853 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,881,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC lifted its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 9.4% in the 1st quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 640 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $109,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sage Rhino Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Sage Rhino Capital LLC now owns 1,486 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $309,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. 56.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

UPS opened at $208.22 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $194.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $200.80. The company has a market capitalization of $181.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.06, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.11. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 52 week low of $154.76 and a 52 week high of $220.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The transportation company reported $2.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.55 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $23.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.57 billion. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 127.98% and a net margin of 6.92%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.28 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 11.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 22nd will be given a dividend of $1.02 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 19th. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.96%. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.57%.

United Parcel Service announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, August 5th that authorizes the company to buyback $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the transportation company to reacquire up to 3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

UPS has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on United Parcel Service from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on United Parcel Service from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on United Parcel Service from $224.00 to $241.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Raymond James increased their price target on United Parcel Service from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on United Parcel Service from $230.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, United Parcel Service currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $213.16.

United Parcel Service Profile

United Parcel Service, Inc operates as a logistics and package delivery company that provides supply chain management services. Its logistics services include transportation, distribution, contract logistics, ground freight, ocean freight, air freight, customs brokerage, insurance, and financing. The firm operates through the following segments: U.S.

