Ultiledger (ULT) Reaches One Day Volume of $124,604.00

Ultiledger (CURRENCY:ULT) traded down 13.5% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on November 8th. Ultiledger has a total market capitalization of $60.17 million and $124,604.00 worth of Ultiledger was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ultiledger coin can currently be bought for about $0.0212 or 0.00000032 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Ultiledger has traded up 19.4% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34.26 or 0.00052261 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001526 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 17.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00000618 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $153.93 or 0.00234842 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded 11% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.11 or 0.00004737 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.70 or 0.00011755 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $63.46 or 0.00096817 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

About Ultiledger

Ultiledger (ULT) is a coin. Its genesis date was July 27th, 2018. Ultiledger’s total supply is 4,500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,836,429,509 coins. Ultiledger’s official message board is medium.com/@ultiledger.io . Ultiledger’s official website is www.ultiledger.io . Ultiledger’s official Twitter account is @Ultiledgerio

According to CryptoCompare, “Ultiledger aims to help any organization (Contains government, business, industry clusters or individuals and communities) that needs to build trust through a new generation of blockchain protocols at a low cost and rapid construction of a distributed financial book of bank-grade security; zero-cost transaction settlement within the ecosystem; improved security, privacy, efficiency and capital availability of the system through the combination of the main chain and sub-chains. Any tangible assets or intangible rights can be issued into digital assets on Ultiledger, completing functions such as confirmation, notarization, trading, circulation, etc., and finally achieving “credit circulation, asset circulation, value circulation”. ULT is the abbreviation of the Ultiledger project's native Token. To some extent, ULT can be regarded as the “gold” of the digital domain, serving as the pricing unit for everything within the ecosystem (including various Tokens); all economic activities will be settled using ULT; the establishment and maintenance of all relationships will also depend on ULT. As the foundation of Ultiledger’s economic ecosystem, ULT will have all the functions of money for social and economic activities – a unit of account, a medium of exchange, a standard of deferred payment, and a store of value. “

Ultiledger Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ultiledger directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ultiledger should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ultiledger using one of the exchanges listed above.

