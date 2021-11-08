National Pension Service Boosts Position in Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM)

National Pension Service increased its stake in Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM) by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,215,587 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,855 shares during the quarter. National Pension Service’s holdings in Newmont were worth $77,044,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Aspire Private Capital LLC increased its stake in Newmont by 3,592.9% in the 1st quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 517 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 503 shares during the period. FormulaFolio Investments LLC purchased a new position in Newmont during the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new stake in shares of Newmont in the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. Bbva USA acquired a new stake in Newmont in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, MUFG Americas Holdings Corp boosted its stake in Newmont by 931.8% in the 2nd quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 681 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 615 shares in the last quarter. 77.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Newmont alerts:

Shares of NEM stock opened at $56.36 on Monday. Newmont Co. has a fifty-two week low of $53.03 and a fifty-two week high of $75.31. The stock has a market cap of $44.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.28 and a beta of 0.23. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $56.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $61.66. The company has a quick ratio of 2.31, a current ratio of 2.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Newmont (NYSE:NEM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by ($0.28). Newmont had a return on equity of 10.94% and a net margin of 16.67%. The business had revenue of $2.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.12 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.86 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Newmont Co. will post 3.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 9th will be given a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.90%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 8th. Newmont’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 82.71%.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. TD Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Newmont from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Newmont from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 29th. National Bank Financial dropped their target price on shares of Newmont from C$108.00 to C$105.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 16th. UBS Group set a $64.00 price target on shares of Newmont and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of Newmont in a research report on Friday, September 24th. They set a “sector weight” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $70.91.

In related news, SVP Blake Rhodes sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total transaction of $27,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Nancy Buese sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.29, for a total value of $522,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 32,491 shares of company stock worth $1,765,820 over the last three months. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Newmont Profile

Newmont Corp. is a gold producer, which engages in the production of gold. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, South America, Nevada, Australia, and Africa. The North America segment consists primarily of carlin, phoenix, twin creeks and long canyon in the state of Nevada and Cripple Creek and Victor in the state of Colorado, in the United States.

Featured Story: What is the Dividend Aristocrat Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NEM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM).

Receive News & Ratings for Newmont Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Newmont and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.