National Pension Service Buys 6,398 Shares of Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A)

National Pension Service lifted its stake in Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A) by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 498,196 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 6,398 shares during the period. National Pension Service owned approximately 0.16% of Agilent Technologies worth $73,638,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of A. Amundi bought a new stake in shares of Agilent Technologies in the second quarter valued at approximately $334,124,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Agilent Technologies by 97.6% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,758,655 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $407,756,000 after buying an additional 1,362,425 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in Agilent Technologies by 232.9% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,735,434 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $256,514,000 after purchasing an additional 1,214,140 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Agilent Technologies by 427.4% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,094,972 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $161,847,000 after purchasing an additional 887,356 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in Agilent Technologies by 26.4% during the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,922,079 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $579,722,000 after purchasing an additional 818,615 shares during the last quarter.

Several research firms have weighed in on A. SVB Leerink upped their target price on Agilent Technologies from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Citigroup upped their target price on Agilent Technologies from $160.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. KeyCorp upped their target price on Agilent Technologies from $160.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Agilent Technologies from $150.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, Cowen lowered their price target on shares of Agilent Technologies from $200.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $140.71.

NYSE A opened at $156.41 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $47.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.88, a PEG ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.98. Agilent Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $105.19 and a twelve month high of $179.57. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $163.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $152.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 16th. The medical research company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.11. Agilent Technologies had a return on equity of 26.12% and a net margin of 16.12%. The business had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.54 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.78 earnings per share. Agilent Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 25.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Agilent Technologies, Inc. will post 4.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 5th were issued a dividend of $0.194 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 4th. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.50%. Agilent Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 24.38%.

In other Agilent Technologies news, SVP Dominique Grau sold 9,033 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.06, for a total transaction of $1,490,986.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Agilent Technologies Profile

Agilent Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of application focused solutions for life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences and Applied Markets; Diagnostics and Genomics; and Agilent CrossLab. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers application-focused solutions that include instruments and software that enable to identify, quantify, and analyze the physical and biological properties of substances and products, as well as the clinical and life sciences research areas to interrogate samples at the molecular and cellular level.

