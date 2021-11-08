National Pension Service Has $68.82 Million Stock Position in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI)

National Pension Service increased its stake in shares of D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 761,522 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 19,089 shares during the period. National Pension Service’s holdings in D.R. Horton were worth $68,819,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its position in D.R. Horton by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 518,826 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $46,886,000 after buying an additional 6,388 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in D.R. Horton by 94.0% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,591,112 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $234,159,000 after purchasing an additional 1,255,532 shares during the period. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in D.R. Horton by 18.5% during the 1st quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 17,486 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,558,000 after purchasing an additional 2,730 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in D.R. Horton by 12.6% during the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 22,161 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,003,000 after purchasing an additional 2,482 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its position in D.R. Horton by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 47,027 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,250,000 after purchasing an additional 1,620 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.15% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Raymond James upgraded shares of D.R. Horton from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $110.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of D.R. Horton in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of D.R. Horton in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Barclays lowered their price target on D.R. Horton from $114.00 to $109.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on D.R. Horton from $106.00 to $104.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, D.R. Horton has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $103.82.

Shares of DHI opened at $92.50 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.28, a P/E/G ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.63. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a twelve month low of $64.32 and a twelve month high of $106.89. The company has a 50 day moving average of $88.67 and a 200-day moving average of $91.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 6.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

About D.R. Horton

D.R. Horton, Inc engages in the construction and sale of single-family housing. It operates through the following segments: Homebuilding and Financial Services. The Homebuilding segment includes the sub-segments East, Midwest, Southeast, South Central, Southwest and West regions. The Financial Services segment provides mortgage financing and title agency services to homebuyers in many of its homebuilding markets.

