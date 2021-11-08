Castleark Management LLC Acquires 2,295 Shares of CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP)

Castleark Management LLC increased its holdings in CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP) by 900.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,550 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 2,295 shares during the period. Castleark Management LLC’s holdings in CoStar Group were worth $211,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in CoStar Group by 900.0% in the 2nd quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 300 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 270 shares during the period. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new position in CoStar Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in CoStar Group by 1,150.0% in the 2nd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 350 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 322 shares during the period. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. bought a new position in CoStar Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, McIlrath & Eck LLC boosted its holdings in CoStar Group by 900.0% in the 2nd quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 380 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 342 shares during the period. 94.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have commented on CSGP shares. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of CoStar Group from $100.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Stephens started coverage on shares of CoStar Group in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Truist Securities raised their price target on shares of CoStar Group from $98.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of CoStar Group from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Truist raised their price target on shares of CoStar Group from $98.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.86.

In related news, Director John W. Hill sold 9,235 shares of CoStar Group stock in a transaction on Friday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.97, for a total value of $803,167.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 1.36% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

CoStar Group stock opened at $83.25 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $88.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 12.18 and a current ratio of 12.18. The stock has a market cap of $32.88 billion, a PE ratio of 138.98, a P/E/G ratio of 4.41 and a beta of 0.79. CoStar Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $74.31 and a fifty-two week high of $101.05.

CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The technology company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $499.32 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $497.97 million. CoStar Group had a net margin of 12.51% and a return on equity of 6.82%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.19 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that CoStar Group, Inc. will post 0.95 EPS for the current year.

CoStar Group Company Profile

CoStar Group, Inc provides commercial real estate information, analytics, and online marketplaces to the commercial real estate and related business communities. The firm’s suite of online services enables clients to analyze, interpret and gain unmatched insight on commercial property values and market conditions.

