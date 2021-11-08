Castleark Management LLC Has $502,000 Stock Position in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI)

Castleark Management LLC lowered its stake in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) by 63.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,060 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,600 shares during the quarter. Castleark Management LLC’s holdings in Cummins were worth $502,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Amundi acquired a new stake in Cummins during the 2nd quarter worth $339,899,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P bought a new position in Cummins during the 1st quarter worth about $154,145,000. Man Group plc increased its holdings in Cummins by 84.9% during the 2nd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 1,038,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $253,182,000 after purchasing an additional 476,811 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in Cummins by 45.6% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 884,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,652,000 after purchasing an additional 277,045 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its holdings in Cummins by 21.1% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,556,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $403,399,000 after purchasing an additional 270,933 shares in the last quarter. 80.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CMI stock opened at $237.07 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $234.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $241.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company has a market capitalization of $33.91 billion, a PE ratio of 15.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.06. Cummins Inc. has a 12-month low of $216.41 and a 12-month high of $277.09.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 1st. The company reported $3.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.99 by ($0.30). Cummins had a return on equity of 24.91% and a net margin of 9.32%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.57 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Cummins Inc. will post 15.34 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 19th will be given a $1.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 18th. This represents a $5.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.45%. Cummins’s payout ratio is 38.11%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Cummins from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $251.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Cowen upgraded Cummins from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $284.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, July 16th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Cummins from $295.00 to $304.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Citigroup raised their price objective on Cummins from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Cummins from $262.00 to $255.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $284.36.

Cummins, Inc designs, manufactures and markets diesel and natural gas engines. It operates through the following segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The Engine segment manufactures and markets diesel and natural gas powered engines under the Cummins brand name, for the heavy- and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets.

