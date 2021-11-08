Invesco Ltd. Increases Stock Holdings in The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL)

Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) by 14.0% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 800,762 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 98,538 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd.’s holdings in The Estée Lauder Companies were worth $254,708,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. grew its stake in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies by 92.7% in the 2nd quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 13,764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,375,000 after purchasing an additional 6,621 shares during the last quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP grew its stake in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies by 45.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 686,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $218,273,000 after purchasing an additional 215,993 shares during the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al grew its stake in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies by 138.4% in the 1st quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 19,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,737,000 after purchasing an additional 11,450 shares during the last quarter. BW Gestao de Investimentos Ltda. grew its stake in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies by 93.0% in the 2nd quarter. BW Gestao de Investimentos Ltda. now owns 13,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,278,000 after purchasing an additional 6,482 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies by 46.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 7,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,285,000 after purchasing an additional 2,282 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.23% of the company’s stock.

Get The Estée Lauder Companies alerts:

In related news, major shareholder Zinterhofer Aerin Lauder Trust sold 184,293 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $335.95, for a total value of $61,913,233.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Carl P. Haney sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $336.66, for a total value of $504,990.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 234,660 shares of company stock valued at $78,690,971. Insiders own 13.95% of the company’s stock.

NYSE EL opened at $349.50 on Monday. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $231.97 and a fifty-two week high of $350.37. The stock has a market cap of $126.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.08 and a beta of 0.98. The business has a fifty day moving average of $324.17 and a 200-day moving average of $317.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86.

The Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.22. The Estée Lauder Companies had a return on equity of 43.78% and a net margin of 17.83%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.44 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. will post 7.43 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be issued a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.69%. This is a boost from The Estée Lauder Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 29th. The Estée Lauder Companies’s payout ratio is 25.70%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on EL. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on The Estée Lauder Companies from $350.00 to $365.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on The Estée Lauder Companies from $348.00 to $365.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of The Estée Lauder Companies in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on The Estée Lauder Companies from $325.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Finally, Societe Generale began coverage on The Estée Lauder Companies in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $335.00 price target on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, The Estée Lauder Companies presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $347.18.

About The Estée Lauder Companies

The Estée Lauder Companies, Inc engages in the manufacture of skin care, makeup, fragrance and hair care products. It sells products under the following brand names: Estée Lauder, Clinique, Origins, MAC, Bobbi Brown, La Mer, Jo Malone London, Aveda and Too Faced. Its channels consist of department stores, multi-brand retailers, upscale perfumeries and pharmacies, and prestige salons and spas.

Read More: Management Fee

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL).

Receive News & Ratings for The Estée Lauder Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Estée Lauder Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.