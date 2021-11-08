Castleark Management LLC Invests $830,000 in Clarivate Plc (NYSE:CLVT)

Castleark Management LLC acquired a new position in Clarivate Plc (NYSE:CLVT) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 30,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $830,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Clarivate in the 2nd quarter worth $5,284,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of Clarivate in the 2nd quarter worth $5,767,000. Aviva PLC acquired a new position in shares of Clarivate in the 2nd quarter worth $3,651,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA acquired a new position in shares of Clarivate in the 2nd quarter worth $1,968,000. Finally, Gulf International Bank UK Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Clarivate in the 2nd quarter worth $2,140,000. 89.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CLVT. Zacks Investment Research cut Clarivate from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Bank of America initiated coverage on Clarivate in a report on Monday, August 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Clarivate from $30.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.00.

CLVT opened at $23.36 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $14.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -146.00, a PEG ratio of 4.24 and a beta of 0.62. Clarivate Plc has a 1 year low of $20.31 and a 1 year high of $34.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $23.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.25.

Clarivate (NYSE:CLVT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $442.12 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $446.78 million. Clarivate had a positive return on equity of 4.42% and a negative net margin of 4.31%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 55.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.12 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Clarivate Plc will post 0.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Clarivate Plc engages in the provision of trusted insights and analytics to accelerate the pace of innovation. It operates through the Science and Intellectual Property segments. The Science segment comprises the academic and life science product lines. The Intellectual Property segment includes patent, trademark, domain, and IP management product lines.

