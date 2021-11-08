Castleark Management LLC Sells 1,100 Shares of Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN)

Castleark Management LLC lessened its position in shares of Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN) by 14.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,618 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 1,100 shares during the period. Castleark Management LLC’s holdings in Five9 were worth $1,214,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in Five9 by 36.0% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 189 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Millrace Asset Group Inc. increased its stake in Five9 by 0.7% in the second quarter. Millrace Asset Group Inc. now owns 8,747 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,604,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System increased its stake in Five9 by 1.3% in the second quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 4,780 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $920,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in Five9 by 10.6% in the second quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,523 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $279,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Wisconsin Investment Board increased its stake in Five9 by 1.9% in the second quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 7,976 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,463,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. 89.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Five9 alerts:

FIVN opened at $147.94 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.80, a current ratio of 4.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.75. The stock has a market cap of $10.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -208.36 and a beta of 0.41. Five9, Inc. has a twelve month low of $130.32 and a twelve month high of $211.68. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $161.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $174.01.

FIVN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on shares of Five9 in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Truist Financial cut shares of Five9 to a “hold” rating and set a $212.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, August 9th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Five9 from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $185.00 to $205.00 in a report on Friday, October 1st. Craig Hallum cut shares of Five9 from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $200.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Colliers Securities upgraded shares of Five9 from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, October 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Five9 has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $197.19.

In other news, CEO Rowan M. Trollope sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.96, for a total value of $619,840.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Barry Zwarenstein sold 1,044 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.14, for a total transaction of $190,154.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 81,955 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,927,283.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 54,582 shares of company stock worth $9,182,083. Insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Five9 Company Profile

Five9, Inc engages in the provision of cloud software for contact centers. It specializes in omnichannel routing, analytics, workforce organization and reporting. The company was founded in December 2001 and is headquartered in San Ramon, CA.

Recommended Story: Special Purpose Acquisition Company (SPAC)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FIVN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN).

Receive News & Ratings for Five9 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Five9 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.