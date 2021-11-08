Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM) Shares Sold by Invesco Ltd.

Invesco Ltd. lowered its position in shares of Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM) by 3.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 606,486 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 20,140 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. owned approximately 0.47% of Humana worth $268,504,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in HUM. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Humana by 18.7% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,241,494 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $4,534,114,000 after buying an additional 1,612,251 shares during the last quarter. Amundi acquired a new stake in Humana in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $393,330,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in Humana by 164.6% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 176,550 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $74,018,000 after purchasing an additional 449,846 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in Humana by 186.1% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 690,050 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $305,499,000 after purchasing an additional 448,859 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Asset Management US Inc. increased its holdings in Humana by 42.8% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 810,674 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $339,906,000 after purchasing an additional 242,847 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.75% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director David A. Jr/Ky Jones sold 4,800 shares of Humana stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $401.00, for a total transaction of $1,924,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Humana stock opened at $453.43 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $58.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $421.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $432.68. Humana Inc. has a 12-month low of $370.22 and a 12-month high of $475.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

Humana (NYSE:HUM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The insurance provider reported $4.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.61 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $20.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.91 billion. Humana had a net margin of 3.30% and a return on equity of 14.95%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.08 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Humana Inc. will post 20.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.62%. Humana’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 13.52%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on HUM. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Humana from $479.00 to $525.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. SVB Leerink lifted their target price on shares of Humana from $494.00 to $528.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Cowen began coverage on shares of Humana in a report on Thursday, September 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $479.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Humana from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $490.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Humana from $500.00 to $513.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $504.10.

Humana Inc engages in the provision of health insurance services. The firm operates through the following segments: Retail, Group and Specialty and Healthcare Services. The Retail segment consists of products sold on a retail basis to individuals including medical and supplemental benefit plans such as Medicare, and State-based Medicaid contracts.

