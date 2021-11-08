Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB) Shares Sold by Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV

Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV trimmed its holdings in shares of Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB) by 36.0% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 391 shares of the company’s stock after selling 220 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV’s holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $52,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Bogart Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Krane Funds Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Kimberly-Clark during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Kimberly-Clark during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in Kimberly-Clark by 67.9% during the 1st quarter. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC now owns 314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rockbridge Investment Management LCC raised its stake in Kimberly-Clark by 45.3% during the 2nd quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC now owns 481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. 71.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Kimberly-Clark alerts:

In other Kimberly-Clark news, insider Aaron Powell sold 29,534 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.51, for a total transaction of $4,120,288.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Jeffrey P. Melucci sold 10,528 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.61, for a total value of $1,406,646.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Kimberly-Clark from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th. HSBC assumed coverage on Kimberly-Clark in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. They set a “hold” rating and a $131.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Kimberly-Clark from $140.00 to $137.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on Kimberly-Clark from $142.00 to $125.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Kimberly-Clark from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $141.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Kimberly-Clark has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $133.71.

KMB opened at $132.23 on Monday. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a 1-year low of $125.27 and a 1-year high of $144.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.69, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.49. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $134.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $133.85. The stock has a market cap of $44.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.49, a P/E/G ratio of 4.26 and a beta of 0.49.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The company reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by ($0.03). Kimberly-Clark had a net margin of 10.34% and a return on equity of 289.87%. The company had revenue of $5.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.96 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.72 EPS. Kimberly-Clark’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 6.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Kimberly-Clark

Kimberly-Clark Corp. engages in the manufacture and marketing of products made from natural or synthetic fibers. It operates through the following segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional (KCP). The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swim pants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products.

Featured Story: What Does An Overweight Rating Mean?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KMB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB).

Receive News & Ratings for Kimberly-Clark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kimberly-Clark and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.