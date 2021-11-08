Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY Acquires 158,997 Shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE)

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) by 118,654.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 159,131 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 158,997 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY’s holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise were worth $2,320,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of HPE. Amundi bought a new stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in the 2nd quarter worth about $226,562,000. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 130.2% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 9,759,745 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $153,630,000 after buying an additional 5,520,797 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 29.1% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 18,525,654 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $270,104,000 after buying an additional 4,174,638 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in the 2nd quarter worth about $49,226,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 66.3% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,180,744 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $119,275,000 after purchasing an additional 3,261,032 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HPE opened at $15.46 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $14.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.03. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a fifty-two week low of $9.09 and a fifty-two week high of $16.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.22 billion, a PE ratio of 20.08, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.95.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 1st. The technology company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.05. Hewlett Packard Enterprise had a net margin of 3.73% and a return on equity of 8.24%. The firm had revenue of $6.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.93 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.32 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Hewlett Packard Enterprise will post 0.85 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 6th. Investors of record on Monday, September 13th were paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 10th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.10%. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.34%.

In related news, SVP Thomas E. Black, Jr. sold 16,512 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.55, for a total transaction of $240,249.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Irv Rothman sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.96, for a total transaction of $149,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 135,469 shares of company stock valued at $2,056,083. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages recently commented on HPE. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $16.00 to $20.00 in a report on Sunday, July 25th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.88.

About Hewlett Packard Enterprise

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co engages in the provision of information technology, technology and enterprise products, solutions and services. It operates through the following segments: Hybrid IT, Intelligent Edge, Financial Services and Corporate Investments. The Hybrid IT segment provides a portfolio of services-led and software-enabled infrastructure and solutions.

