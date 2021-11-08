Morgan Stanley Boosts Choice Hotels International (NYSE:CHH) Price Target to $132.00

Choice Hotels International (NYSE:CHH) had its target price boosted by research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $121.00 to $132.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target would indicate a potential downside of 13.05% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also commented on CHH. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Choice Hotels International from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $152.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Choice Hotels International from $105.00 to $113.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TheStreet raised shares of Choice Hotels International from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Choice Hotels International from $115.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Finally, Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of Choice Hotels International in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $145.00 price objective for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $122.00.

Shares of NYSE:CHH traded up $2.99 during trading on Monday, reaching $151.82. The company had a trading volume of 763 shares, compared to its average volume of 233,232. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $129.34 and its 200 day moving average is $121.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.45 billion, a PE ratio of 35.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.45. Choice Hotels International has a twelve month low of $92.78 and a twelve month high of $149.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.98, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a current ratio of 1.20.

Choice Hotels International (NYSE:CHH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $323.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $336.99 million. Choice Hotels International had a net margin of 23.80% and a return on equity of 258.96%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 53.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.66 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Choice Hotels International will post 3.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director John P. Tague sold 2,220 shares of Choice Hotels International stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.72, for a total transaction of $267,998.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 27,802 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,356,257.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Elizabeth A. Redmond sold 6,721 shares of Choice Hotels International stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.84, for a total value of $845,770.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 26,543 shares of company stock worth $3,273,335 in the last quarter. 21.15% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. RE Advisers Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Choice Hotels International in the second quarter worth about $27,000. FMR LLC increased its stake in Choice Hotels International by 280.8% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in Choice Hotels International during the second quarter valued at about $44,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Choice Hotels International during the second quarter valued at about $98,000. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC increased its stake in Choice Hotels International by 11.3% during the first quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the period. 77.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Choice Hotels International

Choice Hotels International, Inc engages in the franchising and operations of hotels. It operates through Hotel Franchising, and Corporate and Other segments. The Hotel Franchising segment refers to the hotel franchising operations consisting of the company’s several hotel brands. The Corporate and Other segment deals with hotel revenues and rental income related to office building owned by the company.

