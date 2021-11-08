Wexford Capital LP Makes New $3.20 Million Investment in ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. (NYSE:ZIM)

Wexford Capital LP acquired a new position in ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. (NYSE:ZIM) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 71,189 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,199,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services by 28.8% during the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,000 after buying an additional 606 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $104,000. WealthShield Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $112,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $120,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.44% of the company’s stock.

Get ZIM Integrated Shipping Services alerts:

Shares of ZIM opened at $51.36 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $51.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The stock has a market cap of $5.91 billion and a PE ratio of 10.09. ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. has a 1 year low of $11.34 and a 1 year high of $62.20.

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services (NYSE:ZIM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 17th. The company reported $7.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.71 by $1.68. The company had revenue of $2.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.91 billion. Research analysts forecast that ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. will post 31.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ZIM. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on ZIM Integrated Shipping Services from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on ZIM Integrated Shipping Services in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $46.02 target price for the company. Barclays raised their price objective on ZIM Integrated Shipping Services from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. Citigroup raised their target price on ZIM Integrated Shipping Services from $60.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut ZIM Integrated Shipping Services from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.17.

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Company Profile

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides container shipping and related services in Israel and internationally. The company provides seaborne transportation and logistics services comprising dry, reefer, project, out of gauge, breakbulk, and dangerous cargo services; inland transport services; and ZIMonitor, a reefer cargo tracking service.

Further Reading: Understanding Options Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZIM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. (NYSE:ZIM).

Receive News & Ratings for ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ZIM Integrated Shipping Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.