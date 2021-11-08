Wexford Capital LP Invests $2.54 Million in Zimmer Energy Transition Acquisition Corp. Units (NASDAQ:ZTAQU)

Wexford Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Zimmer Energy Transition Acquisition Corp. Units (NASDAQ:ZTAQU) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 250,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,538,000.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of ZTAQU. Woodline Partners LP bought a new stake in Zimmer Energy Transition Acquisition Corp. Units in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,015,000. Yaupon Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Zimmer Energy Transition Acquisition Corp. Units in the 2nd quarter worth about $5,020,000. Zimmer Partners LP bought a new stake in Zimmer Energy Transition Acquisition Corp. Units in the 2nd quarter worth about $35,525,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Zimmer Energy Transition Acquisition Corp. Units in the 2nd quarter worth about $11,245,000. Finally, Aristeia Capital LLC bought a new stake in Zimmer Energy Transition Acquisition Corp. Units in the 2nd quarter worth about $4,366,000.

Shares of ZTAQU stock opened at $10.00 on Monday. Zimmer Energy Transition Acquisition Corp. Units has a 52-week low of $9.84 and a 52-week high of $11.70. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $9.97.

