Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH) Shares Sold by Wexford Capital LP

Wexford Capital LP lowered its stake in shares of Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH) by 57.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,237 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 14,100 shares during the quarter. Wexford Capital LP’s holdings in Match Group were worth $1,651,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MTCH. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in Match Group during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Parisi Gray Wealth Management acquired a new position in Match Group during the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Match Group during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Knuff & Co LLC acquired a new position in Match Group during the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new position in Match Group during the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.36% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:MTCH opened at $159.06 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 82.85, a PEG ratio of 6.95 and a beta of 0.96. Match Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $129.38 and a 1-year high of $182.00. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $156.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $151.67.

Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.52 by ($0.09). Match Group had a net margin of 20.75% and a negative return on equity of 90.70%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.45 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Match Group, Inc. will post 2.08 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Match Group news, Director Joseph Levin sold 5,976 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.22, for a total value of $987,354.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders sold 239,846 shares of company stock worth $41,279,631 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. HSBC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Match Group in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Match Group from $172.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Match Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $158.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Match Group from $160.00 to $150.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Match Group in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $168.82.

Match Group Company Profile

Match Group, Inc engages in the provision of dating products. It operates under the brand name Tinder, Match, Meetic, OkCupid, Hinge, Pairs, PlentyOfFish, and OurTime. The company was founded on February 12, 2009 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

