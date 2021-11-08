Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) Shares Bought by Wells Fargo & Company MN

Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) by 0.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 62,862,966 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 288,952 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF makes up about 0.7% of Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $3,238,700,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $42,000. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 25.4% during the second quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 804,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,434,000 after acquiring an additional 162,960 shares during the last quarter. Amussen Hunsaker Associates LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 12.7% during the second quarter. Amussen Hunsaker Associates LLC now owns 16,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $849,000 after acquiring an additional 1,857 shares during the last quarter. Warren Averett Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 4.6% during the second quarter. Warren Averett Asset Management LLC now owns 1,594,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,234,000 after acquiring an additional 69,944 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Continuum Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 41.7% during the second quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 26,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,379,000 after acquiring an additional 7,872 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VEA opened at $52.96 on Monday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $51.94. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 12-month low of $43.56 and a 12-month high of $53.49.

