Wexford Capital LP Raises Stock Position in Clearway Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CWEN)

Wexford Capital LP grew its holdings in shares of Clearway Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CWEN) by 61.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 78,842 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 29,977 shares during the period. Wexford Capital LP’s holdings in Clearway Energy were worth $2,088,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of CWEN. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Clearway Energy during the first quarter worth about $810,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Clearway Energy during the first quarter worth about $237,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of Clearway Energy by 6.8% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,215,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,215,000 after buying an additional 76,885 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its position in shares of Clearway Energy by 315.0% during the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 9,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $268,000 after buying an additional 7,226 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PDT Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Clearway Energy by 86.2% during the first quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 127,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,583,000 after buying an additional 58,952 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 35.16% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on CWEN shares. UBS Group started coverage on Clearway Energy in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price objective for the company. Oppenheimer raised Clearway Energy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $44.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday. Evercore ISI raised Clearway Energy from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $25.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Clearway Energy from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, TheStreet raised Clearway Energy from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Clearway Energy has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.38.

In other news, Director E Stanley Oneal acquired 2,422 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $31.37 per share, with a total value of $75,978.14. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . 0.43% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of CWEN opened at $37.29 on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 125.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.58. Clearway Energy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $24.93 and a 52-week high of $38.31.

Clearway Energy (NYSE:CWEN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by ($0.52). The firm had revenue of $351.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $439.19 million. Clearway Energy had a net margin of 2.72% and a return on equity of 3.59%. Clearway Energy’s revenue was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.31 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Clearway Energy, Inc. will post 1.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be issued a $0.34 dividend. This is an increase from Clearway Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 30th. Clearway Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 446.67%.

Clearway Energy Profile

Clearway Energy, Inc engages in the ownership of contracted renewable and conventional generation facilities and thermal infrastructure assets. It operates through the following segments: Conventional Generation, Thermal, Renewable, and Corporate. The Renewable segment include solar and wind business.

