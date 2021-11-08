Analysts Set Endo International plc (NASDAQ:ENDP) Price Target at $6.96

Endo International plc (NASDAQ:ENDP) (TSE:ENL) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the nine research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $6.96.

ENDP has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Piper Sandler lowered Endo International from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $10.00 to $3.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Zacks Investment Research raised Endo International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.75 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Endo International from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 9th.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in Endo International by 63.0% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 418,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,957,000 after acquiring an additional 161,675 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al grew its stake in Endo International by 179.8% in the second quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 355,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,664,000 after acquiring an additional 228,477 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management grew its stake in Endo International by 1,928.1% in the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 452,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,116,000 after acquiring an additional 429,959 shares during the period. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Endo International in the first quarter valued at approximately $3,546,000. Finally, One Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Endo International in the first quarter valued at approximately $88,000. 79.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:ENDP opened at $6.38 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.49 billion, a PE ratio of 22.07 and a beta of 1.21. Endo International has a twelve month low of $1.94 and a twelve month high of $10.89.

Endo International (NASDAQ:ENDP) (TSE:ENL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.34. The business had revenue of $772.03 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $667.94 million. Endo International had a negative return on equity of 111.43% and a net margin of 2.30%. Endo International’s revenue was up 21.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.52 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Endo International will post 2.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Endo International Company Profile

Endo International Plc operates as a pharmaceutical company. It focuses on developing, manufacturing, and distributing of branded and generic pharmaceutical products. The firm operates through the following segments: Branded Pharmaceuticals, Sterile Injectables, Generic Pharmaceuticals and International Pharmaceuticals.

